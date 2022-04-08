DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Heading into weekend play, things couldn’t look better from the Credit One Charleston Open on Daniel Island. Friday featured some of the best weather all week and saw even better play on the court.

A week after opening the new Credit One Stadium, the stands were packed and everything was running smoothly as the tournament celebrated 50 years of play.

A lot of work behind the scenes goes in to making sure an event of this caliber goes off seamlessly. News 2 spoke to some of the people who make the tournament possible.

Joyce Albrecht is one of this year’s more than 400 volunteers. She’s been with the tournament for over two decades. For the past five years she’s been an usher, responsible for getting fans to the right seats.

Albrecht says things have changed a lot over the past 26 years she’s volunteered with the tournament. Some of the changes include moving from Hilton Head to Charleston, the new stadium, and upgraded technology like the latest jumbotrons, just to name a few.

But the memories are priceless for Albrecht, who says she has no plans to stop volunteering at more than 80-years-young. She offered some advice for others who want to get involved and volunteer at the tournament.

“It gets in your blood, you can’t get rid of coming here,” said Albrecht. “You meet old friends, you make new friends and you see some wonderful tennis and the spectators are good, the volunteers are good. I would tell them that they’re going to have the time of their life. Enjoy it, enjoy the tennis”.

Spending two weeks as a volunteer at the Credit One Charleston open isn’t enough for Albrecht, she said she’ll be out on Hilton Head Island next week volunteering at the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament.