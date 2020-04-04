Volvo Car Open releases statement on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two major Charleston events were scheduled to begin on April 4, but were changed due to COVID-19.
The Cooper River Bridge Run and the Volvo Car Open were both set to begin today.
The Volvo Car Open released a statement to give some words of encouragement to the public.
“Today we should have kicked off the 2020 Volvo Car Open. We assembled one of the strongest player fields in our tournament’s history and planned special events to celebrate our 20th year in Charleston.
No one could have imagined that today we would be at home practicing social distancing, instead of cheering for the top tennis talent in the world. The most important thing right now is that we all protect ourselves and each other. The next few months remain unpredictable, but we are certain that better days are ahead and that tennis will be an outlet we crave once we pull through this.
We are blessed to be part of an amazing global tennis community and we truly do have the best fans in the world. We can’t wait to see you all in Charleston again soon. Here’s to the next Volvo Car Open. Thank you for your support and patronage.Statement from Volvo Car Open