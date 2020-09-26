Voter’s Registration Drive taking place in Mt. Pleasant

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be a Voter’s Registration Drive, hosted by the East Cooper African American Settlement Communities, in Mt. Pleasant this weekend.

The drive will provide voter information, have voter registration available, name/address updates for existing registrations, and absentee voter registration.

Census forms will also be available.

The drive will take place on Sunday, September 27 from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the 4 Mile Community Center located at 1800 Labor Camp Road.