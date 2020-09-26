Voter’s Registration Drive taking place in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be a Voter’s Registration Drive, hosted by the East Cooper African American Settlement Communities, in Mt. Pleasant this weekend.
The drive will provide voter information, have voter registration available, name/address updates for existing registrations, and absentee voter registration.
Census forms will also be available.
The drive will take place on Sunday, September 27 from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the 4 Mile Community Center located at 1800 Labor Camp Road.