CHARLESTON, S.C. – Virginia Tech took advantage of six Charleston errors Sunday for a 15-2 win, taking the rubber match and series. Charleston had 10 hits on the afternoon but the No. 14 Hokies used five unearned runs in the fourth to swing the game in their favor and break it open.



Leading Off

Final Score: Virginia Tech 15, Charleston 2

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (1-2), Virginia Tech (2-1)



How It Happened

Luke Wood ripped a first-inning single back up the middle to score Tyler Sorrentino , giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

The Hokies took advantage of four miscues from Charleston in the fourth to extend their lead to 9-1 at the time, before tacking on six more over the final five innings.

Khyree Miller drove in the second Cougar run giving the junior outfielder a 5-RBI weekend against a top-15 opponent.



Notes

Ten different Cougars had a hit Sunday with Wood and Miller driving in a run each.

Sullivan Brackin collected a pinch-hit single in his collegiate debut after Will Baumhofer led off the ninth with a rocket back up the middle for a pinch-hit knock.

Up Next

Charleston returns to action Friday at 4 p.m. for the first of a three-game series with UMBC from Patriots Point.