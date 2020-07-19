Waffle House releases statement on death of death of employee in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Waffle House released a statement regarding the death of an employee in a shooting outside of their restaurant in North Charleston this weekend.

Briawna Nabors, 23, died on Saturday, July 18 as a result of her injuries.

Nabors was one of the bystanders that was shot after a suspect started firing a firearm during an altercation outside of the restaurant.

Waffle House released the following statement on the death of Briawna Nabors:

“We are devastated and mourning the tragic death of one of our Waffle House Associates, who was the unintended victim of senseless and reckless acts of violence that occurred early yesterday morning in the parking area of one of our North Charleston, SC restaurants. An apparent parking lot shootout between three men led to our Associate’s death, and what we believe to be non-fatal injuries to one of our Customers, who we understand was waiting to pick up a To-Go order. We remain concerned for our Customer’s condition and hope she will have a full recovery. The death of our Associate, 23-year-old Briawna Nabors, who had worked with Waffle House since January 2019 and was working at the time of the shooting, is utterly horrific. We offer our sincerest and deepest sympathy to her family and friends. We also are offering counseling services to local Associates as we all mourn this tragic loss of life. We are continuing to gather facts while working closely with local law enforcement who are conducting an active investigation. We will do whatever we can to help authorities carry out a quick and just investigation. We have been told that two of the shooters have been placed in custody and taken to the hospital, while law enforcement searches for the third shooter. Because of this ongoing investigation, we refer all media questions to the local law enforcement agencies working this case, and we will have no further comment at this time.” Waffle House statement on Briawna Nabors

The North Charleston Police Department is currently investigating the incident.