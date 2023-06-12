NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police and nonprofit Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. will lead a Walk for Peace Monday night to honor a recent victim of gun violence.

North Charleston Police Department R.E.C.A.P. (Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace) is a faith-based approach to reducing violence within North Charleston.

Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. was created on July 31, 2021, in honor of Ronjanae Smith, a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a mass shooting in North Charleston.

North Charleston Police Department R.E.C.A.P. and Positive Vibes are teaming up to hold a Walk for Peace Monday night in North Charleston.

The walk will honor Emmanuel Johnson, who lost his life to gun violence on June 4 on Florida Avenue.

Johnson was 18-years-old.

The walk will start at 6:00 p.m. from Positive Vibes located at 2425 Reynolds Avenue and will end at the incident location on Florida Avenue.