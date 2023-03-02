NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A community walk for student literacy is happening Saturday in North Charleston.

The Liberty Hill After School Enrichment program targets illiteracy among Charleston County School District students.

The afterschool program works to strengthen the basic reading and math of 75 students that range from pre-K to middle school students.

“We have a long waiting list of students whose parents want them to be a part of our program,” program organizers said.

Organizers will hold a 5K Walk for Literacy to raise money to expand the program and support student services.

The walk is scheduled for March 4 at 7:00 a.m. at the Felix Pickney Community Center in North Charleston.

News 2’s Octavia Mitchell will help lead the walk.

Participants can sign up online at lhenrichment.org