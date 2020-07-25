“Walk for the Fallen” honors veterans in Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 50 people participated in a 33 mile walk today from Summerville to Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park to honor veterans who have fallen victim to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

This even was the 6th Annual Walk for the Fallen event hosted by non-profit organization “Grappling PTSD”.

During the walk, the names of deceased veterans were read aloud and their service was remembered.

The founder says the organization’s goal is to raise awareness on the importance of mental health stability for veterans and to provide resources for veterans.