CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization hosted their annual walk and fundraiser Saturday morning in Hampton Park.

The Walk like MADD event had dozens of people there to support their effort to end drunk and drugged driving.

Among the crowd, were people who have been impacted by a drunk driving crash, like Lisa Hagberg.

“She was killed in 2017 by a drunk and speeding driver,” Hagberg said.

Lisa says life hasn’t been the same since losing her daughter Challissah in a drunk driving incident.

Hagberg said, “This has actually been one of the hardest years, the anniversary of her death was just the 9th of October. This year has just hot harder.”

In honor of her daughter is why she says she comes to events like the Mothers Against Drunk Driving walk.

“I do everything I can to keep her name remembered, she was a loving and caring person,” Hagberg said.

Tess Rowland, the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, who is a survivor of a drunk driving crash, says South Carolina is 8th in the nation for DUI fatalities.

Rowland says it’s time to take more action to put a stop to it.

“The support is really needed in South Carolina,” Rowland said. “It’s been amazing to have great support and pass legislation that’s supporting victims and survivors, but we need people to be involved. Make a plan, so if you drink don’t drive, and if you are going to be drinking you need to make a plan, designating a driver or using a ride share service.”

The walk raised over $20,000 but MADD is still accepting donations 30 days after the walk.