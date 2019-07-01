Walmart raises the age to buy tobacco products nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WTAJ) — Walmart stores across the country have officially raised the minimum age to buy tobacco products, including e-cigs, to 21 in their stores and Sam’s Club stores.

In May, it was announced that the change would go into effect on July 1, 2019, across the country.

They are also in the process of discontinuing the sale of fruit and dessert-flavored electronic nicotine delivery systems.

The changes all stem from a letter Walmart received from the FDA about policies they had in place.

“While we have implemented a robust compliance program, we are not satisfied with falling short of our company-wide goal of 100% compliance. Even a single sale to a minor is one too many,” Walmart said in the release which you can find on their website by clicking here.