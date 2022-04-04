COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro man was critically injured in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said.

The driver was headed north on I-95 when the accident happened Sunday morning, just after 11 a.m., according to CCFR.

In a Kia Soul, the driver veered left of the roadway before hitting a tree near mile marker 61.

Crews said the driver was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered multiple life-threatening injuries, and the car was heavily damaged after over a foot of intrusion into the vehicle’s passenger side.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Fire-rescue crews stabilized the man at the scene and transported him to Colleton County Medical Center via helicopter.

The man was then flown to Trident Medical Center’s Trauma Center in North Charleston.

At this time, the man’s condition is unknown.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.