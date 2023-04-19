WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- Walterboro, it’s known to people around town as the ‘Front Porch to the Lowcountry’.

However, this front porch, needs some work done.

Kathy Mayer moved to Walterboro in 2020.

That’s when she discovered the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary, the only spot of its kind in town.

“I love to walk so I would come down to and walk the boardwalk park as well as the asphalt park,” Mayer said. “You can come here, birdwatch, there’s lovely insects throughout the year. People come and fish and it’s just a lovely place year-round.”

However, soon after she moved, a tornado hit.

“There were parts of the boardwalk that branched off that were shut down due to damage,” Mayer said.

“It exposed many of the failures in the building and the construction that took place prior. 15 to 20 years ago,” Walterboro’s Assistant City Manager, Ryan McCleod said.

It forced the city to close damaged sections of the sanctuary down.

That happened in 2020, its 2023, and some parts are still closed.

“What you’re seeing right now is the access point or should be the access point. It has never been opened since I have been walking these trails in 2020,” Mayer said.

Mayer says this should’ve been fixed soon after the damage was done, but it’s been a waiting game.

The city is empathetic to the frustrations.

“I understand that entirely because I’ve had my hands on it as parks director for 4 years,” McCleod said.

Empathy isn’t enough for residents like Mayer.

They want answers, and Wednesday, that’s what the city of Walterboro is giving.

“We had an engineer actually come in and actually do a full-blown report. They looked at every linear foot of boardwalk they have and to do that kind of study it takes time,” McCleod said.

Funding has also held them up, but there’s good news.

“We applied to various grants, we were fortunate enough to be rewarded the undiscovered South Carolina grant for $250,000 dollars,” McCleod said.

The city says the rebuilding project is up for bid.

Mayer says she’ll wait until she can take walks on the trail again, but she says her patience is running thin.

The City of Walterboro says once this project is started, they’re expecting it to take about 250 days.