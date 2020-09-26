Wando Mount Pleasant Library employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) was notified by an employee at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library tested positive for COVID-19.

The Charleston County Public Library implemented their response plan per CDC and DHEC guidelines.

The steps they took for their response plan can be seen below:

The entire branch is being cleaned and sanitized by a certified third-party contractor.

All employees known to have come in contact with this individual are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.

The library will close at 5 p.m. today and will reopen once it has been cleaned and sanitized. Reminder, all CCPL library branches (except the Main Library) are closed on Sundays.

The book drop/return at the library will remain open.

Charleston County Government continues to offer PPE and cleaning supplies to CCPL employees for its facilities.

CCPL has been working with DHEC in ensuring all best practices are implemented in our service models that would help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we continue serving our patrons.

Click here for any updates associated with the Charleston County Public Library.