Wando Mount Pleasant Library employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) was notified by an employee at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library tested positive for COVID-19.
The Charleston County Public Library implemented their response plan per CDC and DHEC guidelines.
The steps they took for their response plan can be seen below:
- The entire branch is being cleaned and sanitized by a certified third-party contractor.
- All employees known to have come in contact with this individual are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.
- The library will close at 5 p.m. today and will reopen once it has been cleaned and sanitized. Reminder, all CCPL library branches (except the Main Library) are closed on Sundays.
- The book drop/return at the library will remain open.
- Charleston County Government continues to offer PPE and cleaning supplies to CCPL employees for its facilities.
- CCPL has been working with DHEC in ensuring all best practices are implemented in our service models that would help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we continue serving our patrons.
