CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several warming shelters will open over Christmas weekend as frigid temperatures are expected to move into the Lowcountry.

Shelters will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, and Summerville.

The following shelters will be open Friday:

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church (North Charleston)

Hibben United Methodist Church (Mount Pleasant)

Goose Creek United Methodist Church (Goose Creek)

The following shelters will be open Saturday and Sunday:

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church (North Charleston)

Hibben United Methodist Church (Mount Pleasant)

Goose Creek United Methodist Church (Goose Creek)

Seacoast Church (Summerville)

Details for each shelter can be found below:

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church:

1444 Remount Road, North Charleston

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. admission

9:00 a.m. closure on Saturday and Sunday

7:00 a.m. closure on Monday

Free CARTA transportation: Drop-off and pick-up at Remount Road/Allison Avenue

(843) 744-0283

Hibben United Methodist Church

690 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. admission

7:00 a.m. closure

Free transportation: Van transport from Citadel Square Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m., CARTA pick-up each morning

(843) 884-9761

Goose Creek United Methodist Church

142 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. admission

7:00 a.m. closure

(843) 553-6842

Seacoast Church Summerville

301 E N 5th Street, Summerville

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. admission

7:00 a.m. closure

(843) 486-0193

Men, women, and children are welcome at each shelter, but no pets are allowed.