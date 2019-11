CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Here’s a consumer warning if you plan to shop online for the holidays.

There are ways websites can trick you into buying more items.

They often use words or visual cues to make one option more appealing than the other or encourage impulse buys.

You may see a countdown clock or a “low stock warning”.

Sites may also use vague and unsourced testimonials to sway buyers, require an account sign up to access the page, or hide prices until the end.