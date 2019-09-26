Acting DNI testifies on Capitol Hill following release of whistleblower complaint

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified Thursday on Capitol Hill following the release of a whistleblower complaint expressing an ‘urgent concern’ over President Trumps’ actions.

A nine-page report by an anonymous source saying that the President had ‘abused his power—during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July.

The biggest question from Democrats today, was why Maguire went to the White House first with news of the complaint.

“Never once, just for the record Director Maguire, did I ever go to the suspect or the defendant or the principle in those cases to ask them what I should do,” Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) said.

Many Republicans fired back that the whistleblower was not a direct witness to the events described in the complaint.

“A second-hand account of something some did and hear isn’t as good as the best evidence of what was actually said.” Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) said.

While Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe questioned the validity of the complaint, another Texas Congressman– Joaquin Castro—said the complaint was consistent with the transcript of the call

“I would say that the Whistleblowers’ complaint is in alignment with what the President released yesterday,” Maquire said.

President Trump has since Tweeted about the hearing calling it a fantasy to hurt the Republican party. House Democrats continue with their impeachment inquiry, while all lawmakers are set to leave Friday, for a two-week recess.