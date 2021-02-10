House dems lay out evidence in Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats on Wednesday laid out months of evidence they say directly ties former President Donald Trump to the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The evidence shows graphic footage and words from Trump himself

“He incited this attack and he saw it coming,” impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said.

Raskin say Trump for months falsely told supporters the election was stolen and then summoned them to the Capitol.

“President Trump was no innocent bystander, Raskin said. “This was an organized attack of the counting of the Electoral College votes.

Democrats face an uphill battle: They’ll need at least 17 Republicans to convict the former president. So far, just six believe the trial is even constitutional.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer says he thinks Democrats are just out to get Trump.

“Why are Democrats so concerned about having him on the ballot four years from now?” Cramer said.”

Cramer does agree with Democrats that the outcome will be a vote of conscious.

“Every senator is going to make this decision based on what they hear here, what they believe,” Cramer said.

While Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley voted to declare the trial unconstitutional, he so far has been keeping his thoughts to himself.

“I’m a juror and I’m not going to make any comments on anything going on there until after the trial,” Grassley said.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said he doubts Republicans will have a change of heart.

“I think this thing is not going anywhere,” said Hawley, who himself has faced criticism for objecting to Electoral College votes on the same day of the riot. “It is a terrible, terrible waste of time.”

Both sides will continue arguments through the weekend.