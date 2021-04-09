Mourners pay respects to Prince Philip, leave flowers outside UK Embassy in Washington

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Both elected officials and residents alike in Washington, D.C. are mourning the loss of the UK’s Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace announced Friday that Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 99. As news of his death reached across the pond, a memorial started growing outside the UK Embassy in Washington.

“I take a walk around lunchtime every day and I thought today I’d swing by and walk by the embassy to see if there was anyone coming out to pay respects,” James Head said.

Head, who lives in D.C., said Prince Philip was the same age as his father. Both served in World War II.

“My father was a WWII veteran, he landed at Normandy and I sort of just have that connection, I think,” he added.

Others stopped by throughout the afternoon to leave flowers and notes or pay their respects to the man who spent seven decades serving by his wife’s side. One man who stopped by to leave flowers told Nexstar D.C. correspondent Kellie Meyer he actually met Philip once, calling him kind and charismatic.

President Joe Biden also took time Friday to share his condolences with the Royal Family.

“Ninety-nine years, he never slowed down. I admired the devil out of him,” Biden said. “He was a heck of a guy. His lifetime of service, his bravery serving in World War II, charitable things he set up — extraordinary life. He’s going to be missed.”

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement on Philip’s passing, saying that he, “led a long, remarkable life — the hallmarks of which were loyalty and service.”

Those who stopped at the UK Embassy said it felt like the right place to honor his life.

“Sending my respects to my friends in England and those who knew and followed Philip [and] his life,” Head said.

Staff at the UK Embassy prepared for weekend weather on Friday by placing a tent above the memorial so people can continue to pay respects in the coming days.