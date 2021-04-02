President Biden puts pressure on Congress, GOP to pass his economic plan

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — “Inaction is not an option,” President Joe Biden said.

The president is putting the pressure on Congress to pass his $2-trillion infrastructure plan, called the American Jobs Plan.

“Congress should debate my plan. Change it or offer alternatives if they think that’s what they need to do. But Congress should act,” he said.

However, Republicans have pushed back on the president’s plan.

“And I’m going to fight them every step of the way because I think this is the wrong prescription for America,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

McConnell says the $2-trillion price tag is too high.

“We ought to build that which we can afford and not either whack the economy with major tax increases or run up the national debt even more,” McConnell said.

McConnell says the president and Democrats are pushing their liberal agenda, instead of rebuilding American infrastructure.

“There’s more money in that plan that the president laid out in Pittsburgh for electric cars than for roads and bridges,” McConnell said.

Biden says the final plan will not be exactly what he’s proposed, but says Republicans need to cooperate to rebuild the country.

“I think the Republicans’ voters are gonna have a lot to say about whether we get a lot of this done,” Biden said.

Congress is expected to debate the infrastructure package when lawmakers return to Capitol Hill the week after next.