WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are concerned about the potential of artificial intelligence and what it could do if the U.S. doesn’t get ahead of it.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said this is the perfect opportunity to learn more about AI and properly use it.

“Congress cannot behave like ostriches in the sand,” Schumer said.

Schumer said even though AI can transform our lives for the better, lawmakers cannot ignore the possible dangers, such as “workforce disruptions in a very serious way, misinformation and new weapons (and) threats against our elections.”

He says developing AI regulations will help build public trust.

“If people don’t think innovation can be done safely without danger, that will stifle AI’s development and even prevent us from moving forward,” Schumer said.

Schumer is encouraging a bipartisan approach to learn about AI and set the proper guardrails to make it safely work for the country.

“So I think Congress’ role right now is to learn as much as we can to try and understand the technology,” said Sen. J.D Vance (R-Ohio).

Vance agreed that Congress should not regulate AI until lawmakers have a better grasp on it.

“Sometime in the future, we’re going to have a role for Congress to play to make sure that AI is being used safely,” Vance said.

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) said governing AI is really a global concern.

“This isn’t just the United States. But we’re all affected by what happens,” Kelly said.

For now, Schumer plans to continue inviting AI experts to Capitol Hill to help lawmakers learn about AI and translate that into legislative action.