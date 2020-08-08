Who will Biden pick? Democratic lawmakers weigh in on possible VP picks

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democratic voters are eager to hear who former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, will pick to be his running mate.

Some Democrats on Capitol Hill are hedging their bets.

“I strongly support my fellow Floridian,” Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) said.

Castor said this week she wants Florida Congresswoman Val Demings to be the next vice president. Demings is the former chief of the Orlando Police Department and was an impeachment manager during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“If you watched Val Demings in action, you saw someone who is eloquent, who is prepared,” Castor added.

But Demings is not the only member of Congress being vetted for Biden’s VP spot.

Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) and Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) also made the shortlist.

“All of us are leaders, regardless of the title we hold,” Harris said last week.

South Carolina Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn said he’s talking to Biden ahead of the VP announcement, which is expected to come any day now.

“The vice president is doing what he oughta do and that is allowing his vetters to do their work, do the polling that is necessary and then, when you go through the results of all of that, then you let your heart and your head take a look,” Clyburn said.

But Clyburn isn’t dropping any hints about who thinks Biden should pick.

The Trump campaign said there isn’t anyone who they think will make a difference in the race.

Republican National Committee Spokesperson Liz Harrington said all the options are out of touch with America.

“His shortlist has shown they are not shying away whatsoever from the left-wing fringe of their party and that’s who really will be running things,” she said.

Biden is expected to announce his running mate before the Democratic National Convention which is now just a little over a week away.