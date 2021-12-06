Watch: Chevy Chase works behind the counter, in the kitchen of Charleston restaurant

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Oh the silent majesty of a winter’s morn; the clean, cool chill of the holiday air; and Clark Griswold himself serving up some fried chicken in the Lowcountry.

Comedy icon Chevy Chase made a surprise visit to a Charleston-area Raising Caine’s restaurant recently, while in town for a special screening of his holiday classic, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

After grabbing a bite to eat, Chase decided to get to work behind the counter.

He put on a Raising Caines hat and began taking orders at the cash register before moving to the drive-thru line.

Chase also made time to chat with service members and joke with customers during his “shift.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES