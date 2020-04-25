WATCH: Deputies search for suspects in Murrells Inlet vehicle break-ins

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a number of vehicle break-ins in the Murrells Inlet area.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects shown in the video.

The GCSO says the break-ins happened Friday night.

Anyone with information about these suspects or incidents is asked to call 843-546-5102 and ask for the shift supervisor. Count on News13 for updates.

