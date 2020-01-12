WATCH: LSU, Clemson head coaches speak ahead of National Championship

News

by: Briana Augustus

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVLA/WGMB) — It’s a Sunday morning in Louisiana and the only things on our minds is the Tigers playing in the National Championship game tomorrow night.

This morning LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest as both sets of Tigers prepare for a showdown on the bayou.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES