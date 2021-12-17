Watch: Santa visits Trident Medical Center via helicopter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa ditched his sleigh for a helicopter on Friday when he visited team members at Trident Medical Center.

Trident said that he wanted to make a pre-Christmas visit and thank staff for their tireless efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He visited different departments, reminding staff that the work they do for patients year round is one of the best gifts anyone could give.

After taking photos with staff members, he hopped on the helicopter and headed back to the North Pole.