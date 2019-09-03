Lowcountry organization preparing to provide safe water to communities impacted by Hurricane Dorian

Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, is heading to provide safe water to the Bahamas.

The news release stated that one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Atlantic, Hurricane Dorian brought sustained winds of over 185 miles per hour, storm surges of around 20 feet, and nearly 30 inches of rainfall to various parts of the Bahamas.

Dorian made a direct hit on the Abacos. Many news reports estimate that more than 13,000 homes are severely damaged or destroyed. Five deaths have been confirmed, according to multiple news sources.

With more than 18 years of disaster response experience, Water Mission is well-prepared to respond to the needs of communities with emergency and long-term safe water solutions, according to the news release.

“While the devastation resulting from any disaster is heartbreaking, the impact from Hurricane Dorian is doubly so as the Abacos have been the location of our family retreats for the last 25 years. The people in these islands are our friends,” said Water Mission President George C. Greene, IV. “Our hearts are breaking for them as we begin to see the level of devastation and destruction. Safe water is critical following any natural disaster. In this area of the Bahamas, the primary source of drinking water came from rainwater collection systems in individual homes.”

Some areas of the Abacos have access to a municipal system that was supplied by a deep well on the mainland, officials added.

“Water Mission is working with partners on the ground to mobilize a safe water system as quickly as possible. Given the lack of freshwater sources, reverse osmosis is the only guaranteed option to provide access to safe water,” Greene said. “This storm is devastating, and many people are still in danger. Please keep the Bahamas in your prayers as emergency officials are working to rescue those in immediate danger now and in the coming days.”