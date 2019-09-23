Water Mission seeking volunteers to help the recovery, reconstruction of the Bahamas

In the wake of Hurricane Dorian, Water Mission is working with partners and local municipalities in the Bahamas to mobilize safe water solutions quickly, but there is still much work to be done.​​

To assist in relief efforts, Water Mission is seeking volunteers who are available to be on standby for three-to-four-week assignments in the Bahamas.

Volunteers will assist with tasks like:​​

cleaning up debris​

coordinating logistics​

organizing and cleaning equipment​

cooking and housekeeping for response teams​

Setting up and monitoring water treatment systems in the impacted areas of the Bahamas.

Officials added that all volunteer skill sets but are specifically seeking volunteers that have a background in construction, logistics, engineering, electrical, water treatment, or general maintenance.

Any experience with reverse osmosis water treatment systems is a plus.​​

Water Mission will cover the following travel costs: flight from Florida to the Bahamas, in-country transportation, meals, rustic accommodation when available, and travel medical evacuation insurance.​​

Volunteers need to meet the following requirements:​​