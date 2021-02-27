Water Mission sends plumbing supplies to Texas to help with winter storm recovery

Courtesy: Water Mission

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Water Mission sent a shipment of supplies to Austin, Texas to help the area recover following the historic snow storms throughout the state.

The shipment of plumbing supplies will also include equipment for Plumbers Without Borders and materials that will be made into plumbing kits.

The kits will be delivered to residents awaiting repairs after the recent winter storms.

Water Mission’s goal is to restore safe water access for the most vulnerable as they continue to work with the Austin Disaster Relief Network to identify the areas where the need is the greatest.

