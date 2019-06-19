Way back Wednesday: Shem Creek

Hay Oil Co. on Shem Creek: Image courtesy of the Town of Mount Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) – It is Wednesday and we want to look way back in time and explore history that surrounds the Lowcountry.

This week we head to Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant. Did you know the creek had several names?

According to the Mount Pleasant Historical Commission, Shem Creek was also known as Sullivan’s, Dearsley’s, Parris’, and Lempriere’s creek. The name of the deepwater tidal creek is derived from the Indian word “Shemee.”

Since the early 1700s, Shem Creek has been an important site for shipbuilding, fishing, transportation, and milling industries, according to the historical commission.

Today the creek is thriving and a popular place for people to hang out and eat.