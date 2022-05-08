WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed two on Saturday.

According to Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting report on Thurgood Marshall Highway in the Bloomingvale area.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed an altercation between the suspect and a victim escalated into a shooting killing two.

The suspect, Bennie Earl Cumbee had left the scene and returned to his home in Andrews.

Cumbee was arrested and charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter and domestic violence third degree.

He is being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 843-355-6381.