WeAreTeamJake to host benefit concert in hopes of creating awareness about mental health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – #WeAreTeamJake is working to put an end to the stigma behind mental health by creating awareness about suicide prevention and providing resources to those affected.

The organization is putting on a benefit concert on Saturday, October 19th at the Charleston Pourhouse from 5 to 9 p.m. This event will feature live music from Atlas Star, The Mood, and Corey Tate.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds after expenses will benefit Team Jake so they can further suicide prevention and raise awareness for the cause.

Rusty’s Cool Guitars has put up a $3,000 guitar for a silent auction. Other items donated by local businesses will be available for auction as well.

To learn more about the #WeAreTeamJake benefit concert, click here.

If you can’t make the event but would like to know more about the charity and how to help, click here.