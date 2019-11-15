WEATHER ALERT: Coastal flooding could impact travel through midday Friday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Higher than normal tides and rain will combine to produce minor to moderate coastal flooding through midday Friday in Downtown Charleston and near tidal waterways.

“Expect minor to moderate flooding which could possibly close some roadways for a few hours,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “If heavy rain is falling within an hour or two of high tide at 9:15 am, the threat of road closures increases.”

Occasional rain will continue through tomorrow and additional coastal flooding will be possible Saturday.