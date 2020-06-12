WEATHER ALERT DAY: Flooding possible across the South Carolina Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A Flood Watch is in place through Friday afternoon as heavy rain and thunderstorms could cause flooding across parts of the Lowcountry.

“After a week of unsettled weather, our ground is saturated and can’t really hold much more water,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Today’s showers and storms will move very slowly and will be capable of producing several inches of rain in a short amount of time and it has nowhere to go.”

Marthers says showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage Friday morning and continue through this evening.

Be prepared for flooding in some areas and remember not to drive through flooded roadways.