WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy rain could produce flooding in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Widespread rain will develop by late Thursday morning with period of heavy rain expected through the afternoon.

“Many of us will pick up another 1-2″ of rain today and most of that will fall between noon and 4 PM,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “That will likely be enough to cause some minor flooding across parts of the Lowcountry, especially as we approach high tide around 4 PM.”

Storm total rainfall is expected to be around 2-3″ with locally higher amounts.

“A few thunderstorms will be possible, generally south of a line from Walterboro to Charleston,” added Marthers. “Rainfall will be enhanced in these areas and an isolated severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either, including the risk of a brief tornado. The highest threat of severe storms will be well to our south though.”

Remember not to drive through flooded streets or around barricades as the road may be washed out.

Rain will taper off this evening and improving weather conditions are expected through the weekend.