WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, flooding, and scattered power outages possible across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A Weather Alert Day is in place as an intense storm moves across Georgia and off of our coast later today.

Rain, very heavy at times, will continue through tonight and into early Tuesday morning. By the time all is said and done, most areas will receive 4-8″ of rain, with some locally higher amounts possible. These amounts alone will produce minor urban flooding across much of the Lowcountry. Tides are running higher than normal thanks to the storm and will combine with heavy rain to produce an enhanced risk of flooding along the coast and near tidal waterways.

Wind is also a concern with this system, and a wind advisory has been issued for coastal towns. Winds could gust as high as 40mph, which is high enough to produce power outages in some areas.

Stay weather alert through tonight and be prepared for flooding if traveling. Remember, don’t drive through any flooded roadways as it may be difficult to judge the depth of the water. Near the coast, saltwater flooding will be likely which could further damage your vehicle if you drive through it.