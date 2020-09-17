WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, severe thunderstorms, and flooding threaten the Carolinas Thursday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 has issued a Weather Alert Day for the Lowcountry as what was once Hurricane Sally moves through the Carolinas.

“Bands of heavy rain, isolated severe thunderstorms, and coastal flooding are concerns for us today,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “Although the threat isn’t incredibly high, one or two tornadoes will be possible in some of the stronger bands of rain.”

Two rounds of coastal flooding are expected today. The greatest impacts will occur within about two hours either side of high tide this morning and again this evening. High tide is expected to occur in Charleston Harbor this morning around 8:30 AM and this evening around 9 PM.

“If heavy rain occurs before or around high tide, flooding problems could become quite significant,” added Marthers.

Chances for heavy rain will diminish after midnight with scattered showers continuing through Friday.