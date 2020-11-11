WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy rain, some flooding possible across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Lowcountry is in Weather Alert mode through Thursday as deep tropical moisture streams across the region. Periods of heavy rain are likely with as much as 2-4″ expected to fall in most backyards.

Storm Team 2 says some flooding will be possible in a few instances, especially closer to the coast where higher than normal tides won’t allow rainwater to drain efficiently.

Be prepared for standing water in many areas while traveling and for the possibility of flooded roadways, especially near the coast.

