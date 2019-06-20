WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe weather threat increases by late afternoon

Scattered to numerous strong thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Lowcountry late this afternoon into this evening.

“Wind damage continues to be our main focus, and don’t be surprised if we see a couple of wind gusts up to 70 MPH with one or two of the stronger storms,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers early Thursday afternoon. “Although the greatest impacts probably won’t be felt until very late afternoon through the evening, keep a close eye on the forecast this afternoon as adjustments to timing and intensity may be needed.”

Large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible with continuous cloud-to-ground lightning likely.

The greatest threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will arrive after 4 PM and last through about 10 PM.

