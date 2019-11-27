Weather could snarl travel across parts of the United States

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Although weather will cooperate with Thanksgiving travel on Lowcountry roadways, that will not be the case in other parts of the United States.

“There are two areas we are watching closely,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “One over the Great Lakes region and into the northeast where wind could become a major issue later today. Another area of concern is along the west coast where wind, rain, and mountain snow could cause major delays in some areas.”

Storm Team 2 suggests keeping a close eye on your flight status today and tonight and be ready for adjustments, particularly if you’re flying west and north.