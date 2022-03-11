MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Events planned for this weekend are being adjusted due to the potential of severe weather in the Lowcountry.

The annual ArtFest at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is canceled. The event, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, included over 40 vendors.

Organizers said this made for a tough decision, but said they were worried overnight wind and rain would put set-up crews at risk.

“We have to set that up very early in the morning to be able to have it done correctly with no cars parked in there. Of course, if we’re going to be having severe weather overnight, we don’t want any of our workers out putting up barricades,” explained Kathi Herrmann, the Marketing Director at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

Herrmann said there will be a meeting next week to discuss the possibility of rescheduling.

Those hoping to buy some fresh fruit and vegetables at the Charleston Farmers Market will have to wait until next week. City officials called off the event in Marion Square on Saturday. They said it will resume March 19, weather permitting.

If you are planning to attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Block Party at Park Circle in North Charleston, you’re in luck. The event will still happen, but with some minor adjustments.

Organizers encouraged vendors not to use pop-up tents or inflatables for kids’ activities.

“We’ve had several conversations with the National Weather Service. The rain is scheduled to be moving out at 9 am, our event does not start until noon,” said Kyle Lahm, Director of the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department.

The parade kicks off at noon. The block party will take place from 12-6 pm. Lahm suggested visitors to carpool, or use rideshare apps because parking will be limited.