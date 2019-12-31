Drag queen, lime among New Year’s “drops” in Florida Keys

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Evalena Worthington rehearses her New Year’s Eve descent, costumed as a pirate wench, late Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Key West, Fla. Worthington’s event, at the Schooner Wharf Bar, is one of six offbeat warm-weather takeoffs on New York City’s Times Square “ball drop” that are scheduled for the subtropical island on New Year’s Eve. (Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

There are going to be plenty of things dropping for New Year’s Eve in Key West, Florida.

The Sunshine State’s hedonistic, subtropical island has six different “drops” Tuesday evening modeled after New York City’s famous ball drop.

Among them is Gary Marion, known as the drag queen Sushi, who will be lowered in a huge facsimile of a woman’s high heel at a bar on Duval Street.

Outside Sloppy Joe’s Bar, famous for being a hangout of writer Ernest Hemingway, thousands of revelers are expected to watch the drop of a gigantic man-made conch shell, the symbol of the Florida Keys.

Celebrants can see a huge replica of a Key lime wedge splashing down into a larger-than-life margarita glass at a harbor-side resort.

There also will be a “landing” of a flight attendant in a section of a replica aircraft at First Flight Island Restaurant & Brewery, billed as the birthplace of Pan American World Airways.

Also on the bill are a faux “tuna drop” and a “pirate wench” who will be lowered from the top of a tall ship’s mast.