Man tried to seduce undercover officer with chicken alfredo

AUSTINTOWN, OH (WKBN) – An Ashtabula County man who tried to seduce an underage victim with Chicken Alfredo and Sprite will serve seven days in the county jail.

Albert Maruna, now 23, was arrested in 2017 in an Austintown sex sting.

He thought he was talking to a 15-year-old boy online, but it was actually an undercover Austintown police officer.

Maruna arranged to meet the officer in Austintown. He planned to bring lubricant, Sprite and Chicken Alfredo to the date.

He’ll be on house arrest for 120 days and will have to register as a Tier One sex offender.