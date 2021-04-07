“That’s freaky:” Rob Fowler temporarily stumped by flying object seen in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – We can count on one hand here at News 2 the times Storm Team 2’s Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler didn’t have an immediate explanation for some weather/atmospheric/space-related question. This was one of those times.

“Whoa. That’s freaky,” he said as he scrolled through the photos sent in Wednesday night by a viewer.

She said that her son had captured them shortly after 8:00 p.m. while he was driving near Walterboro.

The photos show what appears to be at least one bright mass with a trail descending towards the ground.

Rob said that it wasn’t a weather balloon — those launch at different times. And it wasn’t a natural phenomenon, like some strange lightening ball.

So what was it?

As we readied our nightside reporter to head to the breaking news of an alien space ship crash landing in the Lowcountry, Rob continued his research.

Roughly 10 minutes after receiving the email, Rob discovered that a series of SpaceX satellites were launched at noon today. He believes the object is debris the satellites making reentry into the atmosphere.

No aliens tonight. Thanks, Rob!