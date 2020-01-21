Unsatisfied KFC employee slammed vehicle into restaurant over paycheck, N.C. police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department responded to a call this morning in regards to a hit and run at a local KFC restaurant.

Officials said that a KFC employee arrived this morning and reacted after he didn’t get the paycheck he was expecting.

The employee struck the restaurant with his white Ford Explorer.

No one inside the restaurant was hurt.

The driver has significant injuries.

Code Enforcement officials are working to determine whether the restaurant can continue to operate, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.