WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- City leaders are trying to find a solution for a long-time eyesore in West Ashley, on Sumar Street.

“It’s a bit of an eyesore right now, Charleston City Council, Karl Brady said.

The Sumar Street lot is one of the first things you see coming into the city, and it’s anything but welcoming.

“We’d like to see something move forward rather than it just be a concrete pad,” Brady said.

It was once a Piggly Wiggly.

However, the store closed shop in 2015 and was demolished a year later.

It’s been empty ever since, with a lot of back and forth on what it would become.

“Property owner at that time, Fason had decided to rebuild this location as a 20-pump gas station with a convenience store,” West Ashley Coordinator, Eric Pohlman said.

However, a gas station wasn’t going to fly with West Ashley residents.

“They felt that this was a prominent location that needed to be more attractive,” Pohlman said.

Brady said, “I think it’s time to invest in West Ashley, I think a lot of city council representatives in West Ashely believe that as well.”

After hosting the largest public input meeting in the history of West Ashley, officials landed on this 45-million-dollar facility.

“City owned flex auditorium where we can host anything from city council meetings and neighborhood association meetings all the way to Spoleto events and other community items,” Pohlman said.

It’ll also feature restaurants and office spaces.

The city says they want this to be a place everyone can enjoy and that becomes a welcome mat to West Ashley.

Pohlman said, “It’s going to show that this isn’t just a corridor to drive through, this is an area that the community loves. It’s a spot to go to and stay and linger and bring families, bring friends and enjoy what West Ashley has to offer.”

As far as timing goes, project managers say they hope to get construction started in 2024.