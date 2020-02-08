West Ashley man petitioning for turning signals at dangerous intersection

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Homeowners and neighbors who live along Wappoo road just off of Savannah Highway believe their intersection is in need of a change.

Neighbors who live along Wappoo road in West Ashley say changes need to be made to the intersection of Wappoo Road and Savannah Highway to improve traffic flow and safety. One neighbor, John DeStefano, has taken to social media, creating a petition to make that change a reality.

“We decided to throw a little petition up on Facebook and we’ve received about 400 hundred responses in 24 hours, people saying yes they feel like it has gotten worse,” says DeStefano.

DeStefano who lives on Wappoo says neighbors took their concerns to the South Carolina department of transportation in 2019 with the hopes of implementing signalized turning lanes.

“Based on the criteria of the Department of Transportation, however, the intersection doesn’t warrant dedicated turn signals,” says DeStefano.

Cody Kadish who lives and works in the area says the intersection has become frustrating

“Some thing has to be done, I can’t have that anymore,” says Kadish.

Kadish says without the turning signals, congestion on Wappoo road builds quickly causing lengthy delays.

“It’ll take five to even fifteen minutes sometimes for me to get through this light just to go home which is right down the road,” says Kadish.

DeStefano says he hopes officials from the Department of Transportation will reconsider adding the turn signals to the intersection.

“If it’s as simple as maybe just alternating red lights that could be a temporary fix until the permanent fixes are in place, it would be welcomed,” says DeStefano.

News 2 reached out to the Department of Transportation regarding that survey conducted back in 2019 and to see if there are any future plans to improve the intersection. We are waiting to hear back.