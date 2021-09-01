West Ashley neighborhood gets help with flooding issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County crews are starting to resolve a flooding problem in a West Ashley neighborhood this week.

Residents in the Air Harbor neighborhood have been dealing with flooding issues that leave streets under several feet of water when it rains.

“It’s just a huge nightmare really,” said neighbor Brandy McGuiness.

The flood waters don’t just stay on the street. Neighbors who McGuiness has talked to say that the water has come inside or under their houses.

“It’s a huge expense, it’s a headache and it’s ongoing,” said McGuiness.

But after News 2 investigated the issue earlier this summer, Charleston County and the City of Charleston are working together towards a resolution.

The efforts to help the flooding, which is a part of the Dupont-Wappoo Basin Project, starts with crews cleaning out a key drainage pipe that will allow the pond on Cessna Drive to drain properly.

“Phase two is going to be acquiring easements and adding some storage at the Wild Wood Townhomes. Phase three is going to be looking at additional storage on the property just north of the townhomes,” said Wesley Linker, Charleston County’s Technical Programs Manager.

Officials say that the entire project could take three to five years to complete.

But McGuiness and her family have to make a decision to either stay and renovate their home that could still be damaged by flood water or move to a neighborhood with no flooding issues.

“There’s a huge price tag for staying, especially for our neighbors who have it even worse than we do,” said McGuiness.