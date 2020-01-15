West Ashley resident concerned over alligators in neighborhood pond

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCBD) – Warmer weather could be to blame for alligator sightings, something that is not typical for this time of the year. News 2 spoke with one West Ashley neighbor who is trying to alert others about the alligators living in their neighborhood.

A News 2 viewer says alligators in her Ashley Park neighborhood pond has her concerned for the safety of small pets and children living nearby.

Susie Ray says new neighbors have moved in behind her house and she has no plans to deliver a house warming gift any time soon.

“When I was out here the other day and that momma alligator came out of that water, coming towards me, I knew I had to hurry to get back in the house,” says Ray.





Alligators Spotted in West Ashley Pond, Photo Credit: Susie Ray

Ray believes there are at least two alligators living in the pond. She says she’s not concerned about her safety but for the safety of those who might not know about the alligators.

“The concerns I have is children being out here, there’s a lot of children in the neighborhood and pets,” says Ray.

Ellen Robinson, who frequently walks dogs in the neighborhood for Rover says she has the rule of staying away from water and alligators when walking pets.

“I just give them a wide birth if I see one, like there’s one down there now,” says Robinson. “I wouldn’t go anywhere near it because they can come at you and I wouldn’t want the dog to be snack or anything.”

Ray says she has noticed alligators in the pond before but none that have been aggressive.

“I have seen alligators in here last year but I don’t know if this is the one or not,” says Ray. “They didn’t come up on the land or nothing, you could see them in the water.”

Ray says she reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural resources who told her a study on the alligators needs to be done first. For now, Ray will continue to alert others of the alligators presence.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says if you encounter alligators, to call and notify SCDNR of the sighting. Officials say to call 9-1-1 if you feel you need immediate assistance.