WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A West Ashley resident is warning others of a local pet-sitter after he claims his belongings were stolen.

Tom Plichta said he and his wife were looking for someone to watch their three cats back in May, while they were out of town. According to Plichta, they came across a woman named Candice Baker on Nextdoor.com.

According to a post on the website, she apparently runs a business called “Sud’s, Scissor’s, & Sleepover’s – Candice’s in-home Grooming & Pet Sitting.”

“She came to the house, my wife talked to her. No red flags, no nothing. So, we went ahead and gave her the key to the house and left,” said Plichta.

He and his wife put their trust in the sitter and even let her stay the night. Plichta said it wasn’t until a few weeks after they returned, that his wife noticed some of her jewelry was missing.

Plichta also said he discovered that $1,200 was sent to a man named Sean Earls, through two different transactions in his PayPal account.

He said he got the money back, but the estimated $5,000 worth of jewelry has not been found.

Plichta said he took his concerns to social media and learned at least five other West Ashley residents allegedly had similar experiences with the same pet sitter. The most recent incident happened last week.

According to Chris Hadley with the Better Business Bureau in Central South Carolina and Charleston, there are some industries in the state that don’t have any regulations, including pet grooming and sitting.

He said consumers should do their homework and look for reviews. According to Hadley, there weren’t any Google reviews, and the BBB did not have any reports of the business. He said that could be a red flag alone.

“I don’t want anyone else to be victimized,” said Plichta.

Plichta reported the incident to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. They are investigating.