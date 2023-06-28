WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – West Ashley community members are showing their support for the redevelopment of Sumar Street through a letter.

“From the beginning, since 2016, it has been a community-led project. The community spoke up and said ‘hey we don’t want a 20-pump gas station here. We want something that we can enjoy with our families and kind of set the tone for future development in West Ashley,’” said West Ashley Resident, Ed Sutton.

Last week, Charleston City Council reviewed three different proposals for Sumar Street which has been vacant since 2018 when an old Piggly Wiggly was demolished. Council voted 6-6 on option one, before deferring the project to the Community Development Committee.

“We’re very concerned about where it’s going to go from there. Is it just going to be stalled again?” asked Kenneth Marolda, a member of the West Ashley Revitalization Commission.

This week, a letter signed by nearly 20 West Ashley residents and leaders called on the committee to hold their next meeting in West Ashley.

“The venue needs to be West Ashley so that people from West Ashley have the opportunity to be at those meetings and to weigh in and to let the folks who seem to think that the support is not here, to let them know the support is here,” Charlie Smith told News 2. Smith is a member of the West Ashley Revitalization Commission.

The letter was addressed to Councilman Robert Mitchell, the chairman of Community Development.

He was one of the six council members to vote against the plan to spend $45 million on a civic center, underground parking garage, and other mixed-use development proposed in option one.

“These are projects that are needed for this area and if we don’t do it now, infrastructure costs and the cost of construction are only going to increase in the future. It’s only going to get more expensive,” said William Tinkler, a West Ashley resident.

News 2 reached out to Councilman Mitchell, but we have not heard back. We also reached out to Councilmembers Boyd Gregg, William Gregorie, and Keith Waring, who all voted no, however they have not responded yet.

News 2 interviewed Councilwoman Caroline Parker and Councilman Kevin Shealy about their opposition last week.

The date for the next Community Development Committee meeting has not yet been listed on the City of Charleston’s website.